Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 224,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

