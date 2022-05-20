Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

