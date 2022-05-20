Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.25

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.25 and last traded at $108.33, with a volume of 4005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

