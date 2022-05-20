Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.