FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn Sells 11,305 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,770.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn bought 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.37 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

