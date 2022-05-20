Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FSRD opened at $0.54 on Monday. Fast Radius has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.
About Fast Radius (Get Rating)
Fast RFast Radius,adius, Inc offers additive manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing, and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric, and metal manufacturing services. Additionally, it provides CNC machining, injection and cast urethane molding, and reverse engineering services.
