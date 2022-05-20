F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 259 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46.

F5 stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.00. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.74 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

