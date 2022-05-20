Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $641,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,215,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,772,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $383.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

