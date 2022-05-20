Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €25.50 ($26.56) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($32.81) to €27.00 ($28.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.14.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

