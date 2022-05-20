Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.25) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT opened at €24.78 ($25.81) on Wednesday. Evotec has a one year low of €20.24 ($21.08) and a one year high of €45.83 ($47.74). The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.58.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.