Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €35.50 ($36.98) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.48 ($33.83).

FRA EVK traded down €0.57 ($0.59) on Friday, hitting €25.28 ($26.33). 880,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.99.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

