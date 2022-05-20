Everest Market Cap Tops $12.23 Million (ID)

Everest (ID) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Everest has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $30,912.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00588436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00446485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00032964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.82 or 1.59461153 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008617 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

