Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

