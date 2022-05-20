Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.95

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.95 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 114418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

