Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $114,981.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.88 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.