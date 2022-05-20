ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 4.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.26% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

