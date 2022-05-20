Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,256 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $69,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 21,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,788. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

