Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 678,882 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,882 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

