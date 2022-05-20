Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.