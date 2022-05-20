Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

