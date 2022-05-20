Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

