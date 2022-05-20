Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 7,996 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.66 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

