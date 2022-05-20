Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $132,070.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00594952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00422414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033208 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.16 or 1.57019077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

