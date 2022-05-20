Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,802 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,651. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

