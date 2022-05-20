Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,293 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $74,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.62.

AMAT traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 901,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

