Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 604,023 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 604,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $57,062,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 239,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,939,000 after purchasing an additional 533,921 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 350,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,250. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

