Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 32,722 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 108,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,214,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 148,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. 71,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,464. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

