Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $53,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

