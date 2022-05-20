Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 25,048 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average is $352.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

