Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $58,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 623,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,552,336 shares of company stock worth $226,913,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

