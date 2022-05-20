EpiK Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $701,699.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00594952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00422414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033208 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.16 or 1.57019077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008644 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

