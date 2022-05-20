Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Enzyme has a market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $29.59 or 0.00102437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,289 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

