Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Set at $42.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

