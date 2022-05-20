Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($31.68) to GBX 2,590 ($31.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.39) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,323 ($28.64).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,530.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,641.22. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,177.51).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

