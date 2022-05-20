Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 911 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

