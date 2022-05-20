Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$708.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

