Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.54.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$63.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.90 and a 12 month high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

