Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Up 4.1%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.90. 27,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 891,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
