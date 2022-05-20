EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Down 0.6%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

