Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 47.3% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $135,871.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,857,240,079 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,161,697 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

