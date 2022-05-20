eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $400,556.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

