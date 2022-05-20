Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.