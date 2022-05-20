Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89,189 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $200,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.76. 5,209,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,854. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

