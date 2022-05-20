DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $238,979.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00011258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $238,979.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

