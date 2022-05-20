Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) President Acquires $25,085.00 in Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) President Hana Khouri bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,268.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Drive Shack by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,487 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its position in Drive Shack by 35.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 2,672,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 702,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,605 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

