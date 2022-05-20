Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $1,050.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.63) to GBX 950 ($11.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DRXGF stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

