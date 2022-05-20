DragonVein (DVC) One Day Volume Hits $1,515.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $207,973.31 and $1,515.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.00648094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00168905 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015989 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.