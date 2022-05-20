Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.24. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 22,143.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

