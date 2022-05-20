Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.24. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.
In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 22,143.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
