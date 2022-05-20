Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Doximity has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
