Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Doximity has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

