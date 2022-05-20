Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Richard Lampen Purchases 5,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00.

DOUG stock opened at 5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.65. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.07 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several research analysts have commented on DOUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

